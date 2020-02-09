Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.45. 4,654,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

