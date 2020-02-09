Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $51,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.