Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800,764 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $92,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 5,081,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

