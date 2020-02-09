Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,112 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 2.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.25% of Anthem worth $192,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.48. 1,597,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,566. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.