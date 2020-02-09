Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $242.40 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,479.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

