Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $26.34 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 20,891,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,850,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.