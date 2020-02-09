Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $3.56 Million Stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.44% of Reading International worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 109,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 24,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.02. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

