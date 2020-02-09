Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $305.02 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656,684 shares during the period. FOX comprises about 3.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.35% of FOX worth $305,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,675. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

