Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320,960 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.09% of State Street worth $314,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 1,599,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

