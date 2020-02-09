Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 15,894 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.39% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $181,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 3,866,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

