Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 221,640 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,640 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Arcosa worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcosa by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

ACA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 134,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $47.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti increased their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

