Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 316,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 316,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. 14,104,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

