Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 476,221 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 476,221 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 5.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.24% of Oracle worth $399,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 359,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 7,864,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,394,438. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

