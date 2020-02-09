Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 4,834 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $108,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. 13,171,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,848,196. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

