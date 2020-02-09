Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 672,798 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,414,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,798 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 6.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $521,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,757,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

