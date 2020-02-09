Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 9,493 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.49% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $167,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,927,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,087. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

