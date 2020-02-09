YEE Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, FCoin and ABCC. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $229,245.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.27 or 0.05788463 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039096 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinTiger, ABCC, OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

