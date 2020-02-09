YOU COIN (YOU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.40 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and $11.52 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,543,113 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

