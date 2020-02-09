YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in YPF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YPF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YPF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.49. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

