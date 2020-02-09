Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,700 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 11.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Yum China worth $247,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yum China by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 254,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 84.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 158,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,859. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

