Yum China’s (YUMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.70 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Yum China stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,859. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

