Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $2.18 Average Target Price by Analysts

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 238 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,089. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

