Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $14.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $144.04 and a 1-year high of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 134,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

