Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to report $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.44. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $9.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

