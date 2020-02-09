Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $712.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce sales of $712.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.64 million to $732.20 million. Catalent reported sales of $617.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Catalent has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

