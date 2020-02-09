Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) to announce $270.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.92 million to $279.00 million. Extraction Oil & Gas reported sales of $288.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $912.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $944.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $990.57 million, with estimates ranging from $984.20 million to $997.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extraction Oil & Gas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

XOG stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

