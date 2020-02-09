Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Inter Parfums also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

A number of analysts have commented on IPAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

IPAR stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. 60,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,027. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

