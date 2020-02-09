Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report $54.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.98 million to $54.10 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $229.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.03 million to $231.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $251.42 million, with estimates ranging from $247.73 million to $255.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

LLNW stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.13. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at $3,839,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415,347 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 415,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 214,167 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

