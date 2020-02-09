Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post $3.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $14.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $16.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 397,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,245,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

