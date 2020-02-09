Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $6.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce earnings of $6.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.88 and the lowest is $5.82. Amazon.com posted earnings of $7.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $27.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $41.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.51 to $56.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,887.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,813.37. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

