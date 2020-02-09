Zacks: Analysts Expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Announce $7.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91. Biogen reported earnings per share of $6.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.72 to $42.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $32.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.78 to $36.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from to in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $338.70 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

