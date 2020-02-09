Zacks: Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,285,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 3,219,625 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,727,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,179,000 after buying an additional 1,242,760 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 1,497,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $17,589,000.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

