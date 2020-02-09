Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,939. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,842. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

