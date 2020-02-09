Zacks: Analysts Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $109.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.99 million to $112.31 million. Denny’s posted sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $536.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.54 million to $539.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.71 million, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $437.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Denny’s by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

