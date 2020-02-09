Zacks: Analysts Expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 43,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

