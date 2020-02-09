Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $42.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $48.77 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $27.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $191.38 million, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $203.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million.

Several research firms have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

MBIN stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

