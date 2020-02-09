Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post $165.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $170.16 million. Orion Group reported sales of $99.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $674.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $678.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $707.28 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $726.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 432,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 645,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.