Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PRGO opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,374,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,812,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

