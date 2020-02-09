Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 68.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 379,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.60. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

