Zacks: Analysts Expect RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RYB Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of NYSE RYB opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.07 million, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.55. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

