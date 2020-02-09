Zacks: Analysts Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to post sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.13 billion. United Continental reported sales of $9.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $45.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.93 billion to $46.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.64 billion to $48.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

UAL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 288,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

