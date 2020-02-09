Zacks: Analysts Set $1.50 Target Price for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB)

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.47 on Friday. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.