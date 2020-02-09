Zacks: Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE BBX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 63,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BBX Capital by 64.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

