Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALXN opened at $100.56 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $113,826,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,107,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

