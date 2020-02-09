Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post $89.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.01 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $84.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $368.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.29 million to $369.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.19 million, with estimates ranging from $380.29 million to $387.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.89 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,690,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6,669.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

