Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GPK opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

