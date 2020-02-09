Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $44.56. 30,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.