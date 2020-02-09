Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.74 to $16.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $18.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,626. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

