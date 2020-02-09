Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $5.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.90. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $5.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $13.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

