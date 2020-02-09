Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.03 Million

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post $112.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.28 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $121.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $446.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.02 million to $451.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $456.90 million, with estimates ranging from $444.01 million to $477.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after buying an additional 190,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SITE Centers by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 643,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SITE Centers by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter.

SITC stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

